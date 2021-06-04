Carolina Sandoval undergoes breast reduction and asks herself: “How will I feel without my melons?”

Carolina Sandoval has shared with her audience that breast reduction is a fact. Through Instagram, she shared several photos, with these she promotes the launch of her new brazier, but also takes the opportunity to talk about her “melons”, as she calls them.

On the operation and how you will feel with your new image, in addition to fun reflections, he also shared interesting and spicy questions for your consideration: “to be or not to be, melons or lemons?

“Aha, 36 D or 34 B. To be or not to be, melons or lemons? It is really complex to be us. Yes! because all the time we are in constant change, in a discovery and that is not that it is good or bad, it is simply a characteristic of us “, says Carolina Sandoval.

On his experience, and how this decision is something that was not considered in his youth, he states: “I swear to you that if someone at 22 years old when I had my first implants had told me that years later I would want to reduce the that I dreamed of being big I would NEVER have believed him. I am even more sure that what I have in mind (to reduce the bust) my friends from that time cannot even believe it.

With the photographs in which she apparently reveals that her current size is 36D and that it will possibly become 34B, Sandoval explains what she wants to convey or what she thought during each image:

1. In the first photo: “The launch of the brazier brand” Carolina Sandoval “color cocoa thinking how I will feel without my melons”.

2. In the second photo: “Viewing my size 34 B”.

3. In the third photo: “Thinking what you think.”

