Carolina Sandoval took off all her clothes on Instagram and exposed her figure to the camera



Carolina Sandoval.

Photo: Isaac Brekken / .

Carolina Sandoval took off her clothes on Instagram. The famous host of “El Trasnocho con Caro”, also known as “The queen of the belt”, made a warning with its publication, highlighting all those of “basic mind”, in his own words. The purpose of the uncovering of “La Venenosa” is to talk about the sizes on the female body, the skin and the real body, a subject that is not beyond the understanding of men.

“Today I woke up and I really wanted to tell you that throughout my life I have loved all my sizes”, with this comment Carolina Sandoval began her reflection, with a publication that by the end of this note already exceeds 80 thousand likes. And beware that famous like Yul Burkle and Águeda López They have “Like” both his photograph and his words.

Carolina knows that people talk about her, she is not alien to both the good and the bad that are said about her. On the contrary, this also motivates her to expose herself on her digital platforms, because he knows that in some way it generates a reaction that tends to go in a chain, since no matter what he does or does not do, there is always something to say about Carolina Sandoval. And this weekend it seems that I had a lot of desire to achieve that impact and explains why: “Today I woke up even wanting them to talk about me, because at the end of the day if I had placed a photo leaving the church or entering a store of wallets would also have talked about me ”.

Self-love was the purpose of this post, and that is why it says: “Today I woke up wanting to shout to the world what I always say 👉🏻NOTE” How beautiful I look! “

He added: “Today I also woke up wanting to say that seriousness, nor someone’s talent is measured by the clothes you take off or by which you don’t take off … I know more than one who” serious face … cul @ rochelero. “

The journalist of Venezuelan origin, concludes her words with this strong message: “Today I woke up wanting to see how beautiful and wonderful I look in all my stages and that I hope that instead of criticizing what your eyes see, you can see yourself and see what you like about yourself and why you criticize someone else. has a life and is happy. Oh, and I forgot: ‘Today I woke up wanting to remind you that “life is a little while” go do what vibrates like you and that you do not dare to do why they will say cheap of many unhappy people.

Of course, many of his followers have applauded his message. Many have understood the words that the Venezuelan tried to communicate, praising what she does, since she uses her own skin to let her followers see her from all angles. From the most produced, to the most humble, like the very nakedness of his body. Others have taken the opportunity to point out, insult and denigrate. But Carolina was also waiting for these, and not because of their presence does she close the doors of freedom of expression. At the end of the day, “La Venenosa” communicates and entertains for everyone.

