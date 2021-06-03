Carolina Sandoval talks about Chiquis Rivera’s butt and shows off dental floss with her daughter, Bárbara Camila

After having had their supposed differences, Carolina Sandoval now she is one of the most beloved journalists in Gossip No Like and this includes Javier Ceriani with whom in the past, the Venezuelan would have debated. It turns out that “The Venomous“She was invited to the show business and talked about Chiquis Rivera’s publication to promote a anti-cellulite cream wearing a dental floss and showing off the butt. He admitted that when that happened, he posted a photo on dental floss with her daughter Barbara Camila to give a powerful message to women.

It is no secret to anyone that Carolina Sandoval has dedicated herself, especially in recent months, to leading a message about self-love and acceptance of people as they are. Javier Ceriani asked him on his support for Chiquis Rivera for that post and the journalist said: “I spent days publishing photos of my daughter’s graduation and people said -Oh what a bummer, even if she was the only girl who graduated- At the end of the day put on a butt or a title is going to cause people who have nothing to contribute, to always be criticizing you ”.

In the post where “The Poisonous” he is seen from behind with his daughter Bárbara Camila wearing both their curves in dental flossMany of the followers criticized the fact that the recent graduate was still very young. This wouldn’t be the first time she’s been singled out for this. Barbara has published from her own account Instagram Similar photos and criticism has also rained down as well as compliments, which are always the majority.

Unlike Carolina Sandoval, Bárbara ignores these strong criticisms and accusations. A fact that has also been applauded by fans of the former driver of the Telemundo entertainment program, Suelta la Sopa, who has sent strong and ironic messages to some of his “haters”.

On the other hand, Bárbara Camila has always been very mature and serena, in addition to having become an influencer with more than a million followers on Instagram in record time. Despite this, the teenager will not follow in her mother’s footsteps when it comes to studies. Quite the contrary, the beautiful girl was accepted to one of the most prestigious universities in the United States to study medicine, through a scholarship that was won for academic merit.

Controversial or not, showing the curves or very covered, there is no doubt that Carolina Sandoval has done an extraordinary job as a mother and the facts speak for themselves.