Carolina Sandoval takes off her dress on Instagram, to receive a therapeutic massage as a couple

Carolina sandoval She has given her husband Nick a tremendous gift to celebrate his birthday with him. Not only was he taken to a heavenly space, but it has also allowed him to enjoy a relaxing experience as a couple.

Here we share the experience that Vennosa herself has exposed on Instagram in detail. And it is that she has even said that she is one of those people who likes to give more than to receive. That is why he is happy to organize this type of surprises for his partner.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I love to surprise everyone I love and that I like giving more than receiving gifts. It is more for that reason that I want to share this beautiful holistic experience in the hands of @cristianaungaro and his team, because if there is something I love, it is gifts for the soul and that is why today of your birthday I wanted us to live and feel the breeze nature, the sound of birds and we relax in a private and intimate spa ”.

In the video you can see how the influencer and television host prepares for an outdoor spa massage. For this, she even took off her dress during the video, while explaining to her followers how the day was passing.

Through her publication she explained to her loyal followers what the gift she made to her husband consisted of, and this divided it into six steps, these are:

1) We arrived and since we stepped in place we fell in love with the experience in the middle of a mini jungle of love to repower us.

2) Then we went upstairs to change into some nice robes while we smelled some candles and listened to background music.

3) We went down from the tree house to an outdoor terrace where two therapists with oils made exclusively for us were waiting for us.

4) Between the sound of nature, reflexology, hot stones and four-hand massage, our bodies were ready for a relaxing massage.

5) For an hour and a half we enjoy this well-being and all these rich pampering for the “birthday boy”.

6) To close with a flourish, a gourmet meal awaited us by Douglas @dudychefcatering who made us the most spectacular delicacies to celebrate # elniñodelpelolindo.

