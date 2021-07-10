Carolina Sandoval smells herself and her fans defend her from the ugly criticisms: “Whoever doesn’t like it, should cover their eyes”



Carolina Sandoval changed her bikini in front of her followers on Instagram.

Carolina sandoval She knows that her way of being in social networks is as loved as it is criticized, especially since many consider that she is on the edge of what is correct or not, however in the midst of those who criticize so much there are always those who defend her to Cape and sword.

A few hours ago Carolina Sandoval generated controversy again on Instagram, because in one of her videos, she not only adjusted the dental floss of her bikini, but also later smelled her hand. Everything was recorded in the video that he shared with his audience, where he addressed the issue of lack of privacy. Conversation you took out in “The Lunch with Expensive”. Along with the controversial video, he wrote the following:

“It is that: There is no privacy. In fact, sometimes it amazes me that people are surprised and / or get involved in what another person is doing in the privacy of their life and decide to share whatever it is because they feel like it, (also don’t say so, you’ve done it a thousand times ). In fact, it also strikes me that the “double standards” see something as normal as taking off a panties, pants, shorts, bikini as something abnormal, but of course, if a man does it, nothing happens, but if the one who does it is a woman : “Oh no, no, no, how vulgar. What lack of class, what current … ”Aha, and now it turns out that the only one who takes a bikini off her buttocks is me. Oh God, give them light even from a light bulb, and it continues to make me happy within my shared privacy by my own decision“.

Although there are many of his followers who do not agree, and are attacking them with fervor, there are others who agree with his words. Who praise their way of communicating and appreciate their authenticity when it comes to reflecting such natural actions through their social networks, which in fact many carry out in privacy. The only difference, as the Venezuelan herself points out, is that hers is a “shared privacy”, in her own words and it is “by choice.”

Edwin Luna, Valerie Domínguez and Perez Hilton, among other celebrities, support the content of the journalist and entertainer. Several of her fans defend her and say: “The most real thing I’ve ever seen in my life… It’s normal for one to do that or even smell oneself. You are a tremendous real woman, I loved it very real ”,“ Breaking schemes my Goddess ”,“ I knew that you would also publish this video yourself! It makes me “laugh” the pages of Venezuelan entertainment tearing their clothes with this just in an effort to gain followers on your behalf. My Caro, you are you and whoever does not like it, let him cover his eyes! Kisses! ”,“ People criticizing from their ranches and expensive beauty having a great time in every part of the world ”.

