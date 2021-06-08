Carolina Sandoval shows that dressing with joy and security makes a woman beautiful, and the size does not matter



Carolina Sandoval.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / .

Carolina Sandoval is a strong promoter of embracing your body, your curves and accepting yourself as you are. Not to hide from fitted clothes or stop dressing in bikinis, swimsuits and erotic lingerie even when your body does not comply with “measures” 90/60/90 that for many years have been the pattern to follow in the industry of the entertainment and fashion. For this reason, for being herself the standard bearer of this message, with her living and clear example she has been attacked and denigrated. Many do not mind when the one that appears with any of the previous clothing is Jennifer López, Alexa Dellanos, Aracely Arámbula, Maribel Guardia or Ana Bárbara. On the contrary, they receive more applause than criticism.

But when the one that does this is Chiquis Rivera, Carolina Sandoval or Alicia Machado offenses multiply. And, what do they have in common, obviously they have a body with real curves. Curves that are more similar to the reality of many women. Curves that are not afraid to hide, on the contrary, they promote, show, expose and do not hide. The reason is simple: they don’t have to.

Using her brutal honesty, today Carolina spoke again to her followers, to encourage them to be happy when it came to dressing. And it is that for many people, men and women, it is not easy to do it because they do not always feel comfortable with the reflection of themselves that they see in the mirror. Today “La Venenosa” tells them: “When women understand that it is not the look, it is not the size, it is not the dress, it is not the makeup, it is the Joy, the security, the style with which you lead your life that makes you beautiful, because beauty is how do you project yourself… That day they will be happier #yoquetelodigo 😉. My queen, love yourself and believe me that I cannot hide my happiness, and it shows, right?“.

Carolina Sandoval He is in Hawaii with his entire family. For this old woman, she met with Jomari Goyso to choose all the swimsuits that she would carry in her suitcase to be able to tan. Here we leave you the video that Carolina shared where she clearly exposes everything that goes in her suitcase, for this candid family trip.

