Carolina Sandoval says: “You have to train your vagina if you wear a girdle”



Carolina Sandoval shares an important message for those women who like her wear a girdle.

There is no topic that Carolina sandoval Do not allow yourself to engage with your followers through El Trasnocho con Caro on Instagram. In the company of her doctor, the Venezuelan has told her fans: “You have to train your vagina if you wear a girdle.” Remember that the host and journalist is the “queen of the belt”, for this reason she is interested in her fans having this type of information if they are going to start consuming her products and follow in her footsteps.

For her fans and potential customers who consume the girdle Carolina said: “My loves, I’m with my @doctoraklarasenior from @tusaludintima talking about the importance of training your pelvic floor (and your vagina) when you wear a girdle, to prevent vaginal flaccidity, involuntary loss urine and prolapses ”.

This conversation generated gratitude from a large part of her followers, who did not hesitate to comment: “Excellent conversation and very important for us. Blessings, beautiful Carolina… We love you very much… .❤️ ”. Many of his fans wanted to know if his products were even available in Venezuela. While others recognize that this is truly an important topic for their community of followers. “But what good advice, of these issues that very few speak and with you with that freedom makes anyone understand 😍, greetings from Chile.”

Carolina doesn’t always get entirely positive responses for her posts or comments. And it is that “La Venenosa” is also quite criticized for the way in which it exposes some messages, using its body, when really its message is of acceptance and respect for the female body, regardless of how it is.

But the influencer doesn’t always keep quiet, and from time to time she responds to the “hate” she receives from “digital worms” as she calls them. Here is a response to the criticism she got for her bikini size: “Aha aha aha to whom it may concern, I am here happy with the #life and others worried about my bikini size instead of being aware of the size of your brain” .

