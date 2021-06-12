Carolina Sandoval poses in a bikini next to a sea turtle and manages to beat her “digital worms” with humor



Carolina Sandoval

Photo: . / .

Carolina Sandoval she knows that no matter what she does, she will always generate a reaction in her famous “digital worms.” And this time he presumes that they will react almost immediately when they see her posing on the sand with a sea turtle. And this time, posing for photos, share this message: “Smile they are talking about us.”

The queen of the girdle is in “Hawaii on vacation”, as Maluma would sing. There he enjoys with his family on Kapalua Island. The fans have been able to enjoy with her a tour of the surroundings and the facilities of the hotels where she has rested. And even though the images may have seemed provocative to many to generate a reaction in the “Digital worms” their fans have not allowed them to become the majority. And is that his followers are delighted with his attitude.

Laughing, several fans have told him: “I loved that photo session. Better from there it gets damaged ”,“ You are unique ”,“ Super spectacular ”and others acknowledge that with its crazy things or occurrences it makes many want to pee laughing:“ This woman is going to make you piss with laughter ”.

On this occasion, her good humor has made the digital worms not be able to with her and with all those followers who have managed to marvel the pupil thanks to the fact that the show journalist has been taking them, through her social networks, on a walk through various paradisiacals places.

With a shirt Jennifer Lopez confirms to the world that today, Ben Affleck is the owner of her heart