Carolina Sandoval points out the cellulite of her buttocks wearing a white bodysuit

The controversial former presenter of Telemundo, Carolina sandoval, caused a stir by doing his usual “Overnight with Caro” in bodysuit again, but this time it was white. Very sure of herself, the journalist received the fashion designer at her home Juan Fernando Mendoza placeholder image, who will make you the suit to renew your wedding vows with Nick Hernandez.

On this occasion, before putting on the girdle to have the measurements taken, he placed himself on his back and pointed out the cellulite he has on his buttocks and that almost all women suffer. In fact, she clarified very emphatically that “Do not criticize her because that is the product of her pregnancies.” Remember that during pregnancy, women produce more female hormones and excess of them produce the much hated orange skin.

Clearly who until almost a year ago was one of the strongest talents in Tell me what you know, he has never minded showing his imperfections, because ensures that you feel confident and that the beauty and the real woman “It is so”. The good thing is that when taking the measurements, the change in the same with a girdle and without a girdle, it was not much. For the icing on the cake, she had her husband help the designer make them, which was really fun. “The Poisonous” assured Nick that “He had given him his whole body, the one who was.” There is no doubt that this couple complements each other and that Carolina he adds humor to everything he does.

