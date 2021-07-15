Carolina Sandoval “peed” with Poncho De Nigris on Instagram



Carolina Sandoval.

Photo: Alberto E. Tamargo. / Grosby Group

Poncho De Nigris He shared on Instagram one of the many TikToks that he records daily with his wife, the Mexican singer Marcela Mistral. Before his publications, there are many celebrities who usually react with likes or messages of support, to whatever the singer and businessman publishes. Among these, the name of Sebastián Rulli and Alexis Ayala among others.

But in his last post with Marcela the name of Carolina Sandoval, known in networks as “La Venenosa”, was read. Who in front of Poncho’s post literally wrote: “I urinated 😂😂😂😂😂😂”. The interpreter of “La Cobra” saw his comment and responded with a: “@venenosandoval 😂😂😂”.

In the video, in which Poncho and Marcela are enjoying themselves in a pool together, he asks her: “Hey, you wouldn’t like to go on a diet.” To which she replies: “But I’m not fat.” And he, as expected, reply: “But you fall.” The post has more than 340 thousand reproductions.

The family made up of Poncho de Nigris and Marcela Mistral, along with their children Ponchito and Isabella Denigris, celebrated this week the fifth birthday of the little man in the house. It should be noted that the fans of this couple can learn more about their lives not only through their social networks, but also in the reality show “Keeping Up With Los Denigris.”

It is known, on the other hand, that Poncho will soon release a new song that is already giving a lot to talk about, due to its name. Poncho already promotes: “Mamón”. The issue will come to light on July 30 of this year.

