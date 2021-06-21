Carolina Sandoval on Child Tax Credit

Courtesy Carolina Sandoval Carolina Sandoval will have a White House guest at Lunch with Caro

A couple of months ago Carolina Sandoval made history by becoming the first Latina influencer to be contacted by the White House to help build confidence in the Hispanic community about COVID-19 vaccines.

The Venezuelan communicator spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci about vaccines, and their impact was so successful, with millions of social media users watching her interview, that once again the White House contacted the so-called “Poisonous” to help share a new message.

And for this reason, this Monday, at 2:00 in the afternoon live, Carolina Sandoval will speak with Audry López, Hispanic media leader of the Biden Administration, about the Child Tax Credit, an economic benefit that millions of families can receive , consisting of $ 3,000 for children between 6 and 17 years old and $ 3,600 for children under 6 years old.

Through the popular segment “El Lunch con Caro”, the Venezuelan journalist will inquire into the White House spokeswoman to help clarify doubts about this relief, which is very well liked by families fiercely affected by the crisis left by the pandemic of the COVID.

The White House recognized the power that Carolina Sandoval has in reaching the Latino community, due to the high level of “engagement” that her 9.4 million followers on Facebook and 2.8 million followers on Instagram give her, which fills the community with pride. Venezuelan.

“I feel very honored and proud to once again have this opportunity to reach out to my people, because it is very important that families who do not have resources know that they can claim these reliefs,” said Carolina, who is in Hawaii on vacation with her family, where he had no qualms about making time for this appointment with the White House.

“La Venenosa”, who has publicly acknowledged having received help from public government agencies when needed, considers it very important that families have access to information on all the resources that are available to them, such as the Child Tax Credit.

Carolina’s conversation with the White House occurs precisely when President Biden proclaimed this June 21 as the day of knowledge about the Child Tax Credit.

The plan is to help children from working families. The $ 3,000 credit will be received by families with children ages 6 to 17. While children under 6 will receive $ 3,600.

You can follow Carolina Sandoval’s conversation with the White House here live, through Lunch with Caro on her Instagram account or at this link on her Facebook account. If you miss it live, you can later see it in their publications.

The child tax credit is here to help you.

It is not too late to sign up for child tax credit payments.

The White House reports on its website that if you have filed your tax returns for 2019 or 2020, or if you registered with the Non-Taxpayer Tool last year to receive a stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service, you will get the tax credit. for children monthly automatically. You do not need to register or take any action.

If you are not already enrolled, you can still sign up for the child tax credit. You will not lose your benefits if you do so. These payments do not count as income for any family. Therefore, registering will not affect your eligibility for other federal benefits such as SNAP and WIC.

You are also eligible to apply for recovery refund credit, also known as stimulus payments, as part of this process.

If you have at least one qualifying child and you earned less than $ 24,800 as a married couple, $ 18,650 as a head of household, or $ 12,400 as a sole taxpayer, you can use the IRS Non-Taxpayer Registration Tool to get the child tax credit and receive payments from missing stimulus.

Here is a list of things that you will need to complete the process.

Your children’s social security numbers and your and your spouse’s social security numbers (or ITINs) A trusted mailing address An email address Your bank account information (if you want to receive your payment by direct deposit)

To enroll, go to the IRS Non-Taxpayer Registration Tool.