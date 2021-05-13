Carolina Sandoval naked, in the dark and between the sheets gave “Good morning” to her followers

Just a few days ago, Carolina sandoval It spoke of personality, spontaneity, and being genuine. In fact, he does it whenever he can because he is on his campaign for self-love and personal acceptance. The ex-host of Suelta la Sopa has taken very seriously this to make the people who see it feel confident “Be who they are and tell them what they say.” Therefore, without any shame, he opened his eyes from his bed, without pajamas (naked) in the darkness of his room to simply say “Good morning to his fans ”and inject his energy into them.

With a smile on his face, “La Venenosa” started the day from the privacy of your bed. There he explained why people should take at least half a day to “not be stressed and do what you want.” He reflected a lot on the interview he gave to his colleague, the driver Maria Celeste Arrarás. She said that even though they are not personal friends, it was a very honest and frontal interview.

In it he spoke of how to her they were going to throw her the first time from television for wearing a girdle. Also how at some stage of her life, she was very concerned about always looking perfect. To the point, she was not able to open the door of her house without putting on her contact lenses and what made her change that thought.

Recently, the former Telemundo host He uploaded a video to his Instagram account in which he got into the shower and bathed in front of his followers talking about the topic of the moment: the supposed reconciliation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Apparently, a user took a screenshot of her body and made some criticism of it.

The Venezuelan journalist, without mincing words, responded by publishing the photograph and assuring that the only one who should like her body is her. He also added that: “A body is nothing if it does not come with a brain and personality” and thanked the follower for capturing the image, which he classified as “Fabulous.”

Once again, Carolina Sandoval shows that her spontaneity and sometimes teaching her daily and family activities have always made everyone talk about her. Some to criticize her strongly and others to thank her for the confidence that she transmits to them because they feel identified and she gives them fun and joyful moments.

Keep reading:

Carolina Sandoval, wet and in the shower, relentlessly responds to a follower who criticized her for her body