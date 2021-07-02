Carolina Sandoval mounted a video from the toilet and they called her filthy

We already know that everything he does Carolina sandoval draws the attention of all who see it. In turn, she makes many talk about her for better or for worse. On this occasion, the Venezuelan he mounted a video from the comfort of his toilet. Obviously this had reactions to the fans and all the people who follow her and criticism rained down on her, where They called her filthy and disgusting among other things.

“This woman no longer knows what to do for money”, “We are not going to see the cu ** at all, she does not save anything for her”, “Is this really necessary ?????”, “You do not think that the others We see you just to have fun with you and you just share this kind of shit “,” You don’t take the family out doing the same thing or put your cell phone in the shower and really finish showing everything “, and”How filthy. This is disgusting“, Were part of the harsh criticism that the former talent of Telemundo, Carolina Sandoval.

And it was precisely Carolina Sandoval, who came out to defend his daughter, as they pointed out that she had undergone cosmetic surgery. The Venezuelan responded to the “haters” explaining that her daughter’s body is one hundred percent natural and how. Bárbara Camila is super young to have already undergone an operating room to have something so invasive.

However, this time the critic was Carolina Sandoval. Many considered that it was an excess to show this type of intimacy and even found it “disgusting”. Still, she thinks the opposite. Certainly she has always made it clear that she has nothing to hide and that she is so common, like everyone else despite her fame on social media and her career as a renowned journalist.