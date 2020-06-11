.

Carolina Sandoval She is still very active on social networks despite the coronavirus, which does not take away the desire to continue giving content to her fans. Right now on Instagram there are 2.2 million followers on the popular presenter of the program “Suelta la Sopa” on Telemundo.

In fact, “La Venenosa” usually hangs 4 or 5 photographs and the odd video where it is always natural as life itself. She is also very active on her Tik Tok account. where it is usual to see her dance any song they put on her.

Carolina Sandoval has strictly followed the quarantine and has been locked up in recent months in her house, from where she has continued to present the program “Drop the soup” with great professionalism and wasting optimism, as always.

In fact, such was its rigidity in serving the quarantine that the Venezuelan presenter spent 72 days at home before leaving. He did not step on the street again until June 4, the day he did not hesitate to share it with his followers on YouTube

The most sensual Poisonous on social networks

In recent days, Carolina Sandoval has been especially radiant on social networks. The same June 4, just a week ago, She shared a photo on her Instagram account in a mustard-colored dress that is shown wearing a spectacular figure.

In the comment on the photograph, making use of irony as usual in it, he commented: “Today I tried not to be so spectacular, but I did not succeed. #QueBellaMeVeo ”

A month of May moved in “Suelta la Sopa” in which they asked for his departure

Following the new arrival of his new program partner Vanessa Claudio, there has been much speculation about a possible enmity between the two presenters, who deny that such a confrontation exists.

Last May, as reported by the NQN Minute website, they had a collision during a program in which they were discussing a subject of the royalty of England. They both held opposing views and quickly sparked.

Carolina Sandoval, in one of the most critical points of the discussion, said: “I reply to our young girl on set, poor thing. Just a moment, shut up, you look prettier. You are beautiful, but you are going to have to use your head a little more. ”

In response to this comment, some viewers pushed the hashtag #Fueracarolinasandoval, with which they wanted to provoke the exit of the program of the popular Venezuelan presenter. Fortunately, the waters calmed down and it seems that normality returned to “Drop the Soup.”