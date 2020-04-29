“Tell me what you post and I’ll tell you who you are” is the name of the book that “La Venenosa” by Telemundo has presented today

Carolina Sandoval has presented his book: “Tell me what you post and I will tell you who you are.” The host of Tell me what you know, the celebrity gossip show Telemundo, exposed before the cameras of his show, as well as through Instagram and Facebook, the launch of his creation.

Through social networks, the host expressed:

“Thanks to my friends and family of @sueltalasopatv for this nice surprise. I LOVE!!! Thank you Charallave, thank you Venezuela, thank you beautiful people from my @instagram, my @facebook, my @youtube who have always been there in this digital world that we have created together. THANK YOU FOR SO MUCH LOVE today on such a special day for me ”.

She told her colleagues at Suelta La Sopa that this book is a part of herself, of everything she is and does on her social networks, where she shows herself with total openness and honesty.

Following the launch of his book, there are those who now question whether Telemundo’s “La Venenosa” will stay in Suelta La Sopa or raise its wings in another direction. At the moment it seems that this question has no answer, however the Venezuelan continues to grow and expand its influence. People en Español explained that after this project there is a new writing that will soon see the light of day, this apparently will be named: “Instagram in times of coronavirus”.

The strength to become a writer was also given by all those who told her that she could not do it, because she did not have enough power. He also defends social networks and explains that the problem lies largely in the interpretation that the other makes from home.

“Tell me what you post and I’ll tell you who you are” also has a specific chapter for all the “haters” she calls “Digital worms”.

