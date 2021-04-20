Carolina Sandoval, ‘La Reina de la Girdle’, changed her swimsuit in front of her Instagram followers



Carolina Sandoval changed her bikini in front of her followers on Instagram.

Photo: Alberto E. Tamargo. / Grosby Group

The ex-driver of the tv show of show business Telemundo, Tell me what you know, Carolina sandoval continues with his banner to talk about acceptance and self-love. Obviously, he did it the way he is most used to: without fear of ridicule, much less what they will say. “The Queen of the Girdle“She was wearing a scarf at the top, which simulated a top, but she decided she wanted to change it for the top part of the bathing suit that matched the part she was wearing at the bottom.

So, far removed from grief, the journalist He got to work and began to raise the top of the swimsuit until he reached the height of his ‘breasts’ and obviously there he had to turn to avoid falling into the censure of Instagram and finish placing the piece in the place it was. But the important thing is not that he has exposed his explosive curves but the message he gave to his followers.

“Why would I give up a hobby of mine … a va *** that I love … having a bathing suit … because I gained weight … Now tell me – do you stop riding a bicycle because you got fat? – No girl, it can’t be… According to people I had to give up my hobby of swimsuits because I’m fat… It’s worth three cucumbers to me ”, were the blunt words of “The Poisonous”.

Obviously, the swimsuit she wore was spectacular and even many asked her not to reduce her bust, remember that a few days ago, the Venezuelan who was fired from Tell me what you know Almost a year ago, she visited a plastic surgeon, planning to have her breast implants removed or at least reduced. However, many believe that her curves are simply ‘Explosive’.

In addition to that, she also published a story of a friend in which she spoke of the importance of social networks and how not only the journalist but many other people live precisely from their digital content. He also recommended the Venezuelan book ‘Tell me what you post and I’ll tell you who you are’, because it ensures that there is a lot of information and useful tips for those who undertake a career within ‘social media’. Without a doubt, Carolina Sandoval is becoming a reference for many.

Thanks to our friends from ‘Live Gossip‘we can show you the video in question.

