Carolina Sandoval is in mourning, COVID-19 took the lives of her uncles: “I can’t explain the pain we feel”

Sadness, pain and death have struck the family of Carolina Sandoval. Through Instagram this influencer who hours before celebrated being one of the “25 most powerful women”, according to People en Español magazine, has now lost her smile filled with pain. Two close relatives lost their lives, due to COVID-19.

“Everyone knows that I love my family and it is the most important thing in my life and today from Miami to Charallave with him 💔 but trying to celebrate the lives of two of our dearest, I tell them that“ In Times Of Pandemic ”we too two beautiful human beings have been fired for this terrible invisible evil that invaded the whole world ”.

He continues: “She, my beautiful aunt, Cruz. Him, my beloved Uncle Simon. They both lost the battle in Venezuela. On March 24, my aunt left, and yesterday, March 25, my uncle Simón. We are heartbroken in “La Guzmanera”. As a family I cannot explain to you the immense pain we feel when we are all so far away and at the same time so united by something so great“.

“Perhaps what consoles us is that their love -” my uncles Simón and Cruz “- was made from a movie. They lasted 56 years of marriage, he gave his life for her and she was never without him and not even death separated them. Love until eternity. My people I will always remember them. Love those you love and tell them that you love them every day because life is very fragile, and although the show must go on, believe me I know how difficult it is for those who understand this feeling ”, concluded Sandoval.

María Celeste asks that they take care of the water: “In the future wars will be fought over this precious liquid”