Carolina Sandoval imitates Khloë Kardashian and stays in front of the camera without a bra and with a dental floss



The former Suelta La Sopa panelist once again exhibits her body on Instagram.

Photo: Alberto E. Tamargo. / Grosby Group

Khloë kardashian During the week he shared a video on Instagram in which he exposes his body to show that there is no excessive use of Photoshop in it. Her intention: to show that her curves are real. Carolina sandoval has echoed this post and follows in his footsteps with a similar video.

“In the best style of @khloekardash ian -without- #photoshop and with zero liposuction, no factory abs. Here I show you what there is. By the, here you also see an arepa with butter and cheese with barbecue “, Sandoval wrote next to the video, which has already added more than 490 thousand views.

The publication of “La Venenosa” has generated all kinds of comments, some of which stand out such as: “That is the attitude that we should all have, myself included. Not being ashamed of our body is what God gave us. Happy day my beautiful Poison ”. While others say that this has been in “very bad taste.” There are also those who tell you, again, that all this is done to want more views.

In the case of Khloé Kardashian, it should be noted that this was her reflection on the matter:

“When someone takes an unflattering photo of you in poor lighting or that doesn’t capture your body as it is after you’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and then share it with the world, you should have every right to ask that it not spread, regardless of who you are“Said the youngest of the Kardashian sisters.

“The truth is, the pressure, teasing, and scrutiny to be perfect and meet other people’s standards for how I should look has been too much. ‘Khloé is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister.’ ‘His father cannot be his real father because he looks so different.’ ‘The only way I have lost so much weight must have been surgery’… Should I continue?

Here is the video with which Khloé more than five million likes.

Alejandra Guzmán: “I offer you Frida to fix this in the best way … I offer you my heart and all my love”