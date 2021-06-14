Carolina Sandoval: Her husband, Nick, revealed why we don’t see him as much with his family in Hawaii



Carolina Sandoval with her family on vacation in Hawaii.

Photo: Carolina Sandoval / Courtesy

The husband of Carolina Sandoval, Nick Hernández, unexpectedly revealed why we don’t see him sharing so much with his family in the paradise vacations by Hawaii.

It is not about a fight, that not putting up with so much exposure, or getting tired of being surrounded by pure women, is something even more serious and delicate: a red spot on your nose that, if not taken care of from the sun, could quickly turn into skin cancer.

Through an Instastory, away from the rest of the family, and only in the company of Amalia Victoria and her inseparable Baby Yoda, Nick felt the need to explain why we don’t see him sharing so much in the day with Carolina, Bárbara Camila and his mother-in-law Doña Amalia.

“Y’all say: ‘fuck, why does this fuck have a white face‘”Nick began, in the video where he is seen on the beach, wearing a white T-shirt with special sleeves to prevent the transfer of UV rays, a cap, sunglasses, and a full nose and face. of a heavy white cream.

“What happens is that here (pointing to his nose) I have a red dot that is an alarm that if I don’t take care of my skin, it can turn into skin cancer“, He continued explaining.

Amalia Victoria immediately intervened saying that she also had on sunscreen so that the sun does not hurt her face… And Nick added that: “Everyone has to do it, although for example, Carolina does not, but there are people who have another skin condition that does have to put on a protector ”, he concluded.

It is not the first time that the word cancer surrounds the Hernández-Sandoval familyLet’s remember that Carolina herself faced the disease when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and they had to be removed.

Today, far from that nightmare, it is her husband who must be vigilant so that the disease does not appear on his skin. Taking into account that the vacations they chose are merely beach and sun, the care in their case must be extreme.

But as we see, and as he himself explained, the businessman is very aware that nothing happens to him, at least when it comes to prevention.

