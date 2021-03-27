Carolina Sandoval has taken off her thong to later smell it, and now they accuse her of falling into vulgarity



For some followers, “La Venenosa” has already crossed the line with these types of videos.

Carolina sandoval He shared a video on Instagram that has generated controversy. The Venezuelan wanted to share tips for bathing, tips that can help in cases of: “straightening and / or keratin, stem cells, botox for hair, etc.” However, in the first seconds of this reproduction, Sandoval surprised those who continue to take off the little thong that she was wearing under her shorts, to later show it to the public and also smell it. This simple act has sparked all kinds of negative comments against him.

It should be noted that many continue to support her, assuring that they are amused by her occurrences, while others affirm that “La Venenosa” has lost control and that a “vulgarity” has also been committed.

The video already has around 340 thousand views.

Here we share some of the comments that Carolina Sandoval has received due to this video:

“You are unique karo 🤗🤗 you raise the spirits of one I love you 👏”

“Oh my God what people have to do to eat 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️”

“I do not like you and you are nice but this time you did! Relaxation is one thing but think about your children “

“My God, poor woman, what has she come to?”

“I think sometimes it gets out of control 🤔”

“How long until you defecate live en️”

“I LIKE YOUR PERSONALITY MY SHAMA BUT I THINK YOU ARE FALLING INTO A VICE OF SOCIAL CARE. I think you are very talented you don’t need this, my humble opinion 🙌🏼 “

“There is my god what a ridiculous show”

“Aaaah no, I don’t like that anymore, it doesn’t make you more feminine, it’s not a woman because”

“Very your Instagram and everything but this is already being too vulgar! Smell the panties and just like it was a feat! Nahhh very current! ” “My opinion! I like the poisonous one but there are limits and things like this look so common… where is the respect ?! “

“She no longer knows how to attract attention, I think that she will never work in 📺 I don’t think they will choose her at all😂”

“What vulgarity.”

“But this is not a dam some relatives died where the feelings are”

“You will not be ashamed to see your children or cousins ​​or your parents or rather your whole family”

“What a vulgar and ordinary person, who is better to take care of his family”

