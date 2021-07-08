Carolina Sandoval fixes her thong, smells her hand afterwards and they melt it into criticism

Many consider that Carolina Sandoval this time he exceeded in his last post On Instagram. Turns out that “La Venenosa” was filmed fixing the bottom of her bathing suit, which was a thong and later she smelled her hand. This was reason enough for Carolina’s followers melted her into criticism.

“WARNING: LUNCH WITH EXPENSIVE today is suspended for lack of # privacy … there is no privacy # ojosporojoydientepordiente … in fact, it also shocks me that the” double standards “see something as normal as sfinish a panties, panties, shorts, bikini AS something abnormal … but of course if a man does it, nothing happens. But, if the one who does it is a woman -oh no no no that vulgar, that lacks class, that current … – aha and now it turns out that the only one who se pulls a bikini off her buttocks it’s me. Oh God, give them light even from a light bulb and it continues to make me happy within my shared privacy by my own decision… ”was part of what he wrote Carolina Sandoval on her Instagram account where he posted the video showing how she pulled the bottom of her thong from behind and then sniffed her hand.

As expected, those who Carolina Sandoval qualifies as “digital worms”, which are nothing more than her haters, they did not take long to criticize her strongly and emphasize that she is: “One of those few neat people”, and that the act of putting her hand to her nose was truly unpleasant for those followers.

“I took off my bikini sometimes, but I don’t smell it”, “If it’s normal for you, mommy, it’s valid, but don’t post that for Diosito… Seek to get your attention in another”, you smell it “,” Caro, I would like to know what your content is. Are you an “influencer” of what? ”,“ Smell it but don’t make it public ”,“ Mamita is that you did it twice and it loses its grace ”,“ Sandoval butter ”. “Everything to attract attention, has nothing of shame”, “What did your hand smell dear,” were part of the criticism and accusations made to the former host of the TV show Telemundo, Let go of the Soup.

Just a few days ago, Carolina Sandoval he attracted attention again when he took off all his clothes On Instagram and expose your nude figure in front of the camera. This had obviously already set the comment section on fire, where they pointed out the fact that he had been naked.

The good news is that both Carolina like those who are his loyal followers, they have a blast and a large majority applaud his spontaneity and grace.