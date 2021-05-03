Carolina Sandoval “escaped” a flatulence for dancing uncontrollably on TikTok



Carolina Sandoval “escaped” a flatulence in the middle of TikTok and her daughter was a witness.

Photo: Alberto E. Tamargo. / Grosby Group

If there is someone who lets himself be seen as he provokes him, it is precisely Carolina sandoval, who, very removed from the pain, was doing a TikTok with tight leggings and a very short top. Suddenly, it was heard that she “escaped” a flatulence in the middle of the video for dancing uncontrollably and moving her skeleton as only she knows how to do it.

But it turns out that the truth is that it was not the body of the former driver of Tell me what you know the one that sounded like that but the effect of the application and she of course put her funny sense of humor on it. “The Venomous“She was accompanied by her little daughter Amalia victoria, who laughed after his mother’s “mischief”. Let us remember that here the influencer is not only the Venezuelan but also her entire family, who day by day delight and captivate the journalist’s followers.

Of course and in this situation, many of his fans thanked him for the minute of humor. But his “haters” did not think the same: “Carolina and you do not see Amalia Victoria’s face?”, “Ridiculous haha ​​haha”, “I like your magic !! But net. You do not get tired?? Take time for yourself alone, you are always there for your whole family, you generate for everyone, but escape by yourself “,” Now do you use your little girl so that they do not report your videos? “,” EVERYTHING FOR MONETIZING! Poor little girl, really! “,” People in the networks and their toxicity .. “,” What values ​​… “and” You are not ashamed of water, you jump the fish markets “, were part of some of the points that could be read in the comments section of the account Instagram of the former presenter of de Telemundo.

Just a few days ago, “La Venenosa” shared the beauty of his daughter Barbara Camila and how this one is about to fulfill one of her big dreams. Go to one of the best universities in the United States. The young woman was accepted into one of the most important medical schools in Chicago. She traveled to the place in the company of her mother, who does not stop showing off her pride while feeling melancholy, since “Barbarita”, as the fans say, has become a woman and that makes the journalist feel “The empty nest syndrome ”as he recently expressed.

In turn, Barbara is happy and actually had her “Prom” dance, which is nothing more than the final graduation party that takes place at the end of high school. The beauty of the young woman was such that not only did they even compare her with herself Kim kardashian but Literally, he swept Instagram with the amount of compliments and compliments he received.

There is no doubt that not only Carolina Sandoval is shown in networks almost as it is in her daily life and that, although it bothers a few, it fascinates the millions of followers who wait daily for one of her publications.

