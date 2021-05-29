Carolina Sandoval elegantly promotes long and baggy dresses through her curves



Carolina Sandoval.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

Carolina Sandoval She shared with her followers a motivating message for all those women who do not feel sexy in baggy and long dresses, showing them the opposite through herself, with her curves and her body. The queen of the girdle tells them: “Sometimes I want to know why many beautiful women, beautiful girls and young girls of all ages only feel beautiful in tight or short clothes”

He continues: “I even question it, because every time I see myself wearing baggy clothes or seeing them, I feel like I look divine or more spectacular. I mean, it’s not the clothes, it’s the attitude and today I feel terribly sexy. And beware, everyone dresses however they want, but I invite you to try other looks. It is always fabulous to be in all the angles of your own fashion. “

And with the attitude that characterizes her: always smiling with her forehead high, she posed for the camera wearing a long black dress, with subtle transparencies on her legs. She accompanied the dress with black platform shoes and a handbag. The smile is the key in this look.

It should be noted that Carolina Sandoval is not criticizing any person who dresses in short or tight garments, she herself is in favor of the use of those garments. She has only made an invitation for those who follow her to see that there are also other options, and that they know that in many, if not all, the attitude is what really makes an impact on your appearance, on your look.

