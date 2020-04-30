“Shut up for a moment … I don’t care, I don’t even want to see you …”, La Venenosa told him in the middle of the program and aired on Telemundo

Carolina Sandoval and Luis Alfonso Borrego- Lucho- in Tell me what you know, staged a strong exchange of views on the current scandal starring Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía.

Lucho Borrego made several points on this topic, first emphasizing that he recognizes that Frida Sofía’s childhood and adolescence were probably not easy, especially due to “the gaps” that Alejandra Guzmán experienced, especially, she said: “Because of her abuse of drugs ”.

But Lucho also pointed out that despite the above, the trauma is only half, it seems, it is not fair. It was there where he argued the following: “How easy it is to shoot your mom, point her out and criticize her but living in the apartment that she gave you and receiving the money for your car, for the maintenance of your apartment …“

The panelist was forceful in expressing that currently -the Pinal family- lives a moment in which they are called to unity.

“It is a moment where the family has to be united, not only because of the pandemic but because Mrs. Silvia Pinal, yes, your grandmother Frida Sofía, is ill, they just operated on her and not even – people close to the family tell me – that neither has not even called“

Lucho Borrego’s words made Carolina Sandoval explode.

“Listen to me, I can’t, I wish I was in the studio to take off Lucho’s tie and shut him up, “said Carolina; “But why… no, I don’t have a tie on ... ”, His partner responded to Sandoval’s reaction.

“Shut up for a moment … I don’t care, I don’t even want to see you. I closed my eyes when the show started not to see you because I disagree, and I said this this morning when you and I spoke in person, privately, on the phone seeing each other’s faces through the production meeting; It cannot be that they continue to mess with Frida, and with Juan Manuel I also have two things to talk about, ”said Sandoval.

“Ah, but she does with her mother,” asked Lucho, exasperated by the comments from “La Venenosa.” “Mom is respected,” said the driver.

“No, no, no,” Carolina replied immediately. “Do not interrupt me. Do not interrupt me”. It was there when Juan Manuel Cortes also spoke and said: “Carolina, but you also have to be grateful.”

“Let me speak, I am at home and they are still forbidding me to speak … It cannot be … Frida Sofía is a girl who is at home alone,” said Sandoval. “Because he wants to,” Lucho told him flatly.

The discussion got really intense and here through this video on Instagram you can see the conclusion and how Carolina Sandoval asks for prayer for mother and daughter in the face of this new scandal.

Through Telemundo Entertainment you can also see the full discussion between these panelists, clicking here.

