Carolina Sandoval and her daughter Barbara dress alike and look like twin sisters when modeling



Carolina Sandoval is one of the celebrities who usually generates a lot of controversy for her content on social networks.

Carolina sandoval she loves motherhood and enjoys very much when her daughter Barbara joins her projects or productions. And so it was captured in this video in which you can see how mother and daughter look like twin sisters. Carolina and her daughter Bárbara dressed the same and that’s how “La Venenosa” described this moment: “Armored with love, always always against everything bad and always together my beautiful life… By the way here remembering when you liked us to dress identically 😂🤣🤣 in one of those days of several hair dyes and several looks 😋in one of our #ootd 😂🤣 #madreehija #momlife #lamujerdemivida #lassandoval ”.

Several celebrities have reacted to this post by applauding this post, even highlighting how great they look together.

@iliacalderon: Beautiful Barbarita! Well… you too @venenosandoval. Kisses to both of you, to Amalia V. and a huge hug to the sweet and funny grandmother.

@desireeosalswach: beautiful

@ guerahoroscopos14: Beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

For their part, Carolina’s followers have been divided, again, and some are between praising and criticizing her. However, as always, “La Venenosa” simply stays true to herself. Especially because in this case there were more who demonstrated to say: “Beautiful” and “Divine”, than for those who stopped to leave simple and plain insults.

