Carolina Sandoval acknowledges that her husband was the present father of Bárbara Camila

Networks Carolina sandoval they are flooded with the pride of seeing their eldest daughter, Barbara Camila graduating with all honors, and hoping to become a great physician within a few years.

But on such an important day Carolina Sandoval recognizes that her husband, Nick Hernández, was the present father of Bárbara Camila, who perhaps was never the biological one, Karim Mendibul.

Through her Instagram account and with several photos that marked important moments in the lives of the three as a family, Sandoval wrote the following to her husband:

“My love, my Nick BRAVOOOOOO WE DID IT👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 What a success … I remember like yesterday that the first thing we did when you came to live with us in Miami was arepas with butter, and the second was to go to my Barbie’s #volleyball practices, in fact the third thing you did was a job for La Niña’s school. Really THANK YOU for celebrating this moment with me and for being a great human being..

The day I married you I never thought of replacing the father figure that Bárbara Camila had always had, that is, ‘MY DAD’, another great man who blesses us from up there, but he did dream that Barbarita saw in you a good man with whom she had decided to form a family, and it has been.

And how well everyone knows I am one of the women who constantly says that all children have a mother and father, regardless of the circumstances, and that is not changed by anyone… And in my case I am not that type of woman who takes their children away from their biological parents, quite the opposite … And speaking with my heart in hand the case, the day I presented them, in Venezuela to Barbarita and you after the departure of my father to heaven, I always dreamed that they had a beautiful sincere, respectful and admiring friendship and thank God it has also been.

Today, 6 years later, and particularly on this day that you see in these photos, Nick and I celebrate this triumph as both of us because it is. … For each morning that Bárbara Camila arrived at #highschool with Nick, for each suggestion when making a decision at the high school, for each photo of each beautiful moment and for each event that as a family we have taken with a smile and thanks.

Women who celebrate today as I congratulate them, Beautiful parents I applaud you from here because there are also wonderful parents like the one I have, and that God called to protect the sky. Love is what my heart feels, pure love ”.

Remember that Carolina Sandoval became pregnant with Bárbara Camila from a relationship she had with Telemundo sports journalist Karim Mendiburu… However, he did not want to take care of the little. Despite the fact that they faced each other in court and at all times the Mexican presenter refused to have a relationship with his daughter, La Vennosa always maintained a positive image for today’s graduate.

So much so, that Carolina, putting aside everything she had experienced, wanted to fulfill her daughter’s dream of living together and dance the waltz of her 15 years with her dad, and although they were not related, he wrote to invite both him and his wife.

However, that magic that was lived at the party where Mendiburu appeared and happiness reigned, does not seem to be present in this special moment of Bárbara Camila, because in what he shared on Instagram, Sandoval makes it clear that the girl’s father figures have been two: her father may he rest in peace and now Nick.

