05/28/2021 at 4:07 PM CEST

Bad news a few months before the Tokyo Olympics. The Spanish Carolina Marín, Olympic badminton champion in Rio 2016, you have suffered an injury to the left knee that has affected the anterior cruciate ligament, according to the part sent by your communication office.

It is a problem in the other knee that he took out for several months in 2019. Then he suffered a cruciate ligament tear in the right.

“The injury is pending evolution,” says the source.