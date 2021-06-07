Carolina Jiménez returns to MMA at UAE Warriors 20

Flyweight Carolina Jimenez returns to MMA on UEA Warriors, The Venezuelan will face Lucrezia ria June 19. The winner will fight for the organization’s flyweight belt.

The fight was confirmed by linked sources on Monday morning.

Jimenez, returns to the Octagon after his last fight in Invicta FC. Where he lost front Kay hansen by unanimous decision in Phoenix Series 2. Carolina became known on the European circuit and also for her balance both standing and on the mat, with 2 wins for KO / TKO and 3 by way of completion.

Estuary, come back at MMA after winning his match in Contender Series. The Italian beat Marilia santos by unanimous decision in the third season. But it was not enough to win the contract. Before that fight, he beat Maiju suotama on Carella Fight 14. Lucrecia It stands out for its strong grappling, with 7 victories per completion.

UAE Warriors 20 It will be held on June 19 at the JiuJitsu Arena from Dubai, Abu dhabi

