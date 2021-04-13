Carolina Isaza shows her enormous charms with a tiny red string swimsuit

Wasting all her coquetry, the famous fan of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and fitness model, Carolina Isaza, set the social networks on fire with a series of photographs in which she posed like a queen on the Mexican beaches of Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco, a state where she has resided for several years and which she is about to leave, as she herself confessed in an Instagram live.

The voluptuous fan of Sacred Flock She was the most provocative in a photo session that was taken dressed in a tiny red string swimsuit, with which she showed off her enormous attributes and her well-rounded body, the product of hours dedicated to gym work.

Also read: Selene Pau Luna shows her ‘cherries’ with a tight pink bodysuit

“I learned that the one who gives does not always receive. Those who leave without being kicked out do not always return without being called. That we all get a judas kiss at least once in our lives. That sometimes what we call love is mere habit. That you don’t always learn from mistakes. And that the wounds of the soul are the ones that take the longest to heal.

Isaza continues to gain followers with each publication on her networks, because her hot photos and videos where she boasts about her physical work or her fitness tips have delighted the almost 500 thousand followers she has accumulated in recent months.

A lover of nature, Isaza does not miss the opportunity to show his love for Mexico’s most beloved team and sometimes he usually poses with caps or the red-and-white shirt of the chiverío, whom he has supported since he arrived in Aztec lands, because in his timeline You can see multiple and old post from when he went to the Guadalajara games.

Also read: Liga MX: Carlos Salcido discovered his ‘miserable’ salary in Chivas thanks to Cruz Azul

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: