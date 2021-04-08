Carolina Isaza poses as a goddess and shows off her curves in a golden string swimsuit

Carolina Isaza, the Venezuelan model that resides in Guadalajara Jalisco, And she is one of the most beautiful fans of Chivas Rayadas, she once again caused a sensation among her followers on social networks, as the beautiful fitness girl left her fans captivated with a series of photographs in which she posed as a goddess in a pool, wearing a flirty and stunning swimsuit.

Although in one piece, the spectacular golden thread swimsuit that Isaza used made her mark her slender and shapely figure, leaving everyone with the temperature at the top when posing on their back, showing their attributes in all their splendor.

Also read: Club América: This is how Emilio Azcárraga ran a champion from the Eagles in full celebration

“Live the moment. Only this moment is life ”, published Isaza.

Isaza is enjoying the spring season on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, which could be the last in Mexican territory, because a few days ago he assured in an Instagram live that he was about to leave the Aztec country, although he did not confess where he was going .

Isaza fell with the right foot in Guadalajara, Jalisco, because she immediately clicked with the Chivas team, becoming very popular among the fans of the rojiblanco team, who cheer her when she can attend one of the Flock’s matches in the Akron Stadium.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: