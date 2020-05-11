‘As there were several cuts, a lot of blood came out’, says Izabel’s mother, 5, who is now well after the ‘scare’

Actress Carolina Ferraz used her Instagram to report a accident where your daughter, Izabel, five years old, got involved at home after a glass door of your bathroom stall burst while the child took a shower.

“The shower door of our bathroom fell on top of Izabel and simply shattered into thousands of pieces. I was at the bathroom door waiting to dry it. My luck was to be in pajamas with long arms and legs,” he reported on Sunday. , 10.

“First the huge noise, an explosion. Then, Bebel’s scream of fright. When I looked, my first reaction was to shout, ‘Stay still! Don’t move!’ A blink of an eye and blood started to come out of the arm and leg, my God … “, he continued.

In the sequence, Carolina Ferraz tells that she put on a slipper and took a towel to take her daughter out of the box, passing conditioner over the child in sequence so that the broken glass would run.

“I saw several cuts on my right arm and foot, too. As there were several cuts, a lot of blood came out, a lot!”, He said, about the severity of the accident.

Finally, Carolina Ferraz says that it was necessary to take her daughter to a pediatric hospital, so that she could score points: “I thanked all the health professionals so much that they leave home and go to work every day, which would be for all of us who are we currently depending on these professionals so much? “

“Bebel is fine and already wants to play, the scare is over!”, Concluded the actress, reassuring her followers.

Yesterday we got scared. The shower door of our bathroom fell on top of Izabel, it simply shattered into thousands of pieces. I was at the bathroom door waiting to dry it, my luck was to have my arms and legs long. First the huge noise, an explosion, then Bebel’s scream of fright. When I saw my first reaction was to shout “stay still, don’t move”, a blink of an eye and blood started to come out of my arm and leg, my God … I ran, put on a flip-flop, grabbed a towel and took it out of the box. I went to the other bathroom and threw a lot of conditioner all over his body so that the pieces of glass would run down the body and head that were full of crushed glass, (I read this somewhere several years ago, it takes something for the glass micro particles glide without scratching or cutting the skin any further), I opened the shower and let all the water wash down. It was then that I saw several cuts on the right arm and on the foot too, as there were several cuts, lots of blood, lots of it! I wrapped it in a warm towel, Valentina called Marcelo, (who arrived in two seconds), and evaluated the cuts, it would be necessary to stitch Izabel and we went to the hospital. We went to a pediatric hospital, few people around and we were very well attended! All the doctors and nurses were there, calm and calm, working within all safety rules, and in the midst of all that, I was so grateful to all the health professionals that every day they leave home and go to work; what would become of all of us who are currently dependent on these professionals so much? Izabel held on, my little one was very brave. Today I want to wish a happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world, especially the mothers of all health professionals who remain firmly on the front lines in the fight against Covid-19, my family and I thank you. Bebel is fine and already wants to play, the scare is over! A post shared by Carolina Ferraz (@carolinaferraz) on May 10, 2020 at 6:42 am PDT

