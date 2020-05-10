The first thing that the famous clarified is that neither she nor Lincoln Palomeque are jealous, because that does not even go with their “personality”, and they respect the space that each one has, both work and personal, although she knows that for that reason it is that There are so many rumors surrounding their stable 11-year relationship.

“I am a woman of a very free soul and, therefore, I give freedom to people. Freedom, within respect, which is what obviously must exist in a couple. I like to have my space, not a person above me. So when I go on a trip with my friends they separate me; every three months they separate me; every six months they make me pregnant; if they don’t see you with your husband, then you are wrong, you don’t respect him; because people have a respectable but different concept of life as a couple. I feel that one can live as a couple being a free soul, “he said.

Immediately, the celebrity also told Azcárate that people often ask him what he thinks when he sees that Lincoln is making a love scene, and especially kissing actresses, in television productions, and that if they do not make him jealous either.

“Actually, I hardly see what Lincoln is doing, I mean, I see very few things. One, because I’m not going to sit there to see if it was with a tongue or a professional kiss … nothing to do! And then if I see it, I see it, and I have no problem. Anyway, he tells me about his work, we talk a lot, but I’m not a jealous person and I don’t screw up life, because I don’t like being screwed up. So that’s why I try to be a very calm woman, because she is my personality ”, she pointed out.

Those statements by Carolina Cruz about their relationship were replicated by an open Instagram account that usually ‘posts’ things about celebrities. Here is that publication, where what the presenter said appears in four sections that can be seen in full by sliding or clicking on the arrows above them.

