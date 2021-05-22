Carolina Cerezuela reviews her musical career and talks about her relationship with Carlos Moyá: “He’s very thug!”

On the verge of celebrating her tenth anniversary with tennis player Carlos Moyá, with whom she has three children, and six years after she decided to start a new path in the world of music, Carolina Cerezuela has reviewed his trajectory accompanied by Jaime Anglada, with whom she forms the Anglada Cerezuela duo, and has revealed which are your plans to celebrate these 10 years next to the father of her children in an interview with Semana magazine.

The singer explained that her “illusion” was “to have a party with friends”, since her wedding was characterized by being a very intimate and private bond. However, the health situation is not accompanied by what “he and I will celebrate it hand in hand”.

Regarding her husband, she has pointed out that he is “very positive” and “very familiar”, since his profession forced him to travel continuously and now “he enjoys being at home very much”, something in which they empathize very well. “He’s also very hooligan!”, has revealed in the conversation with the same medium

On the other hand, Cerezuela has confessed that misses getting in front of the cameras to shoot a series or movie, but he does not regret making the decision to move away from the world of cinema to enter the world of music with the aim of focus on their children and “prioritize” Moyá’s work.

“Today, music is fully compatible with my personal life“, she has pointed out, since she knows for sure what her schedules are and how long she is going to spend away from her little ones. In this sense, she has defined herself as an” extremely homely “person who considers that her home” is a corner in the world where I like to be unconcerned “.

Anglada Cerezuela is premiering with her single We are too many, which they have defined as “a hymn to hope and positivity“With whom he believes that people will identify. In this sense, the duo has been in favor of thinking more about the” common good “and less” about oneself. “

They have been working side by side for six years in what has been a very positive experience, says Jaime Anglada, who affirms that he has gone through a period in which has learned to “give in when you have to give in”. For him, this time has experienced “honest and wonderful growth. However, as in all relationships, they have also gone through difficult moments, but the idea of ​​separating for good has never crossed their minds.

Regarding the continuous rumors about a possible love affair between the two, the actress has been surprised because “friendship between a man and a woman” is still not understood. “If we were a couple we would have broken up many times and this duo would not exist for six years,” he said. A statement in which his partner has fully agreed: “As a sentimental partner we would never have worked.”