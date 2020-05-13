Álex Lequio left this Tuesday after two years of tireless fight against cancer. At only 27 years old, the son of Ana Obregón and Alessandro Lequio remained admitted to the Baselga Oncological Institute-Hospital Quironsalud in Barcelona where the prestigious doctor Josep Baselga closely followed his evolution, although the sad outcome that none wanted has finally taken place. Álex has passed away in Barcelona, ​​a place where he was happy and where he was one of his main supports during his battle against the disease: his last love Carola Monje.

The couple started dating in 2018 and together they have discovered the most special corners of Barcelona and some of the most charming places on the Costa Brava. With their youth, their optimism and their desire to live, Álex and Carola enjoyed love and shared their common hobbies, like animals, and in fact they owned a dog named Boby Puchum with whom they have posed on more than one occasion in social networks.

During her last days, Carola has not separated from Lequio and has visited him every day at the hospital, becoming her main support with her parents. “She is very much in love and it has been very hard for her throughout this disease process. She hasn’t stopped crying for a single day“Sources from the young woman’s environment explained to Vanity Fair just a few days ago. She was also recently photographed on the balcony of Alex’s room during her applause for the health workers for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the businesswoman Carola Monje

Carola or Carolina Monje is Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from the University of Derby, England, and has an MBA in Hotel Administration and Management. Descendant of a family of surgeons, she speaks five languages ​​and chose to pursue her career in other sectors, becoming CEO of the five-star La Torre del Canónigo hotel in Ibiza.

However, a few months ago he embarked on a personal project and launched the clothing firm with his name, whose garments have been highly praised by the Catalan bourgeoisie. In addition, committed to solidarity work, dedicates 3% of each of its sales to an NGO. During her support for Álex, she has received the support of her parents to hold her in the worst moments: her father is the businessman Fernando Monje and her mother Virginia Vicario, one of the most acclaimed doctors of aesthetic medicine.