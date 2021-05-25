Carol Zhao passes Roland-Garros round

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 06:15 CEST

Carol zhao, Canadian, number 324 in the WTA, met expectations by winning in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros by 2-6, 6-2 and 6-0 in one hour and thirty-seven minutes to the Russian tennis player Valeria Savinykh, number 195 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the Canadian managed to break the serve to her opponent 6 times, in the first serve she had a 66% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and got 59% of the service points. As for the Russian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, achieved 71% effectiveness, did not commit any double faults and won 51% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking compete to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.