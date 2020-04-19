Carol Dias’ pregnancy belly enchanted the web in a bikini photo. Kaká’s wife shared an image to show the evolution of her first child. At just 3 months, the model proved to be enjoying every moment of the special wait. ‘Registering every inch’, he warned

The player’s wife Kaka is making the most of the pregnancy of her first child. Carol Dias took a bikini photo to show the evolution of the belly, in which you could even see the flower tattoo on the side of the hip. The click of the model’s body enchanted netizens for showing the beginning of the volume in the womb. “Registering every inch”, wrote the muse along with the hashtag “3 months”. The image was shared on Saturday (18) on his Instagram profile.

Carol Dias bets on textured bikini for pregnancy photo

On click, Carol Dias appears wearing a set consisting of a hot pant and a strapless bra. The white textured beachwear is by La Sirène and a similar model is available on the website for around R $ 358.00. To match the look, the blonde also bet on a glow makeup with red lipstick, well-marked illuminator and eyeshadow with glossy effect. Kaka’s wife still left her hair in a low ponytail with wet hair effect and a thick hoop earring to finish.

Photo of Kaka woman enchants the famous: ‘Most beautiful Momy’

The photo of Carol Dias’ pregnancy belly delighted the famous. The model won several accolades for her beauty in the record, since she is always rocking in the stylish looks. “Momy more beautiful, people”, guaranteed the influencer Raiza Marinari and, in the sequence, the businesswoman Lethicia Bronstein continued: “Perfect !!!”. Netizens guaranteed to be eager to see the evolution of the pregnancy. “Belly I love. Linda from Brazil,” said one fan and another agreed: “Anxious for the belly. It will be stunning”.

Carol Dias’ belly generates curiosity: ‘Are you 3 months old?’

The photo of Kaka’s wife also generated curiosity in some people on the web. Like Romana Novais, netizens were impressed by the size of their bellies. “Seriously, are you 3 months old? I’m 1 month old with an appearance of 8 (laughs)”, joked one follower and another agreed: “My belly is bigger than yours and I’m not even pregnant. (Laughs) It is beautiful” . Some people had fun comparing themselves. “I lend you mine so you can pretend you’re 6, Carol! (Laugh) And look, I’m not even pregnant!”, Said one fan and another agreed, making a joke: “What an inch, my beloved father? (Laughs) My belly is bigger than yours by far !!! “.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

See too:

Romana Novais resumes fitness routine and shows shape after Ravi’s birth