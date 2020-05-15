© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson

The world’s largest cruise company – and one of Miami-Dade’s largest employers – announced a series of layoffs and unpaid leave Thursday that will affect more than 1,300 employees at its Florida offices.

In a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Carnival Corp. announced that it will cut 820 jobs in Florida, from a workforce of approximately 3,000 employees, and another 537 employees in Florida would be placed on unpaid leave. That means more than 45% of your local workforce.

Unpaid leave employees may return to work once cruise activity resumes. In addition to the 3,000 local employees, Carnival employed some 120,000 people worldwide before the start of the pandemic.

“Although these decisions mean saving hundreds of millions of dollars annually, we are saddened and regret having to take these steps,” the company said in a statement. “Our employees are the foundation of our company and it is unfortunate that so many talented people are affected by reasons beyond their control.”

The announcement follows similar cutbacks by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which placed 20% of its staff on unpaid leave, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., which has cut 26% of its workforce.

Last month, Carnival completed a financing plan that meant an additional $ 6.4 billion in cash. But to further strengthen that position, the company reported that it would conduct a “combination of layoffs, unpaid leave, and fewer hours of work across the company, including top executives.”

A few days ago, the company announced the departure of two brand presidents: Rick Meadows of Seabourn, who is retiring, and Orlando Ashford of Holland America Line, along with 450 employees in the United Kingdom.

Cruise ship stocks have lost approximately 75% of their value so far this year, but have recovered somewhat after announcing stronger financial positions. And early Thursday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported that it was observing healthy reservations for the fourth quarter of 20202 and the rest of 2021.

