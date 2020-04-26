Ivete Sangalo and her family rocked the singer’s live-show held at her home in Salvador. With an intimate atmosphere and next to her husband, Daniel Cady, and her son, Marcelo, 10, the Bahian woman presented herself in a little ball pajama, reinforcing that she is people like us. While singing, the nutritionist prepared dinner, and the firstborn of the couple had fun, sometimes playing and sometimes showing again their talent in percussion. The presentation that premiered Globo’s “Em Casa” project started with “Tempo de Alegria”. “Push the sofa, my people. Push the chair in the living room!” Asked the artist.

Ivete Sangalo has already shown part of her routine with live alongside her family

“Damn heat!”, Ivete joked about polka dot pajamas in live



Then came other hits like “Sorte Grande” and “Bug Bug Bye Bye”. In a good-humored way, Ivete explained the reason for having presented in pajamas. “It is to generate naturalness, the animal is burning, damned heat!”, He shot. As for the ponytail, he was direct: “Marquito is not here, you know. How do I do it?”. In another moment of relaxation, Marcelo played while climbing on a toy giraffe, one of the plush toys that made up the “audience”.

Ivete’s son played as a videographer at his mother’s live



In addition to showing his skills in percussion and dance, the twin brother Helena and Marina, 2, also played cameraman during the show. At the live, Ivete exhibited all the energy with which she performs on stages and electric trios. “Go to the window and sing,” asked the nutritionist’s wife. “We are going to do the carnival at home”, added the singer, who had already arrived there in sadness in these days of social isolation.

Ivete’s Live had duets with Léo Santana and Seu Jorge



The distance show also received special guests, who recorded their participation before the live. This was the case, for example, of Seu Jorge and Léo Santana, who has been indicating a new resumption in dating Lorena Improtta. When she went to sing “O Farol”, Ivete was almost “knocked down” by her husband, who did not find the basis of music on the computer. In the distance show, the Bahian sang the biggest hit of Corona, famous in the mid-1990s, “The Hit of The Night”, while it was up to her husband to clean the floor with a broken broom.

Ivete’s live stirred web



The singer’s second live in this quarantine was the biggest hit on social media. “Perfect. I wanted to live there too,” said an internet user. “The girls were missing the mess,” lamented a second. “This woman is wonderful, she can sing until she changes,” shot a third. “I love Ivete”, declared another. “Queen of lives” and “the most random and lively live I’ve ever seen!” were other comments from fans.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

