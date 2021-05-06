Cárnicas Serrano will continue to support the Valencia Marathon and Half Marathon

05/06/2021 at 4:52 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Half and Marathon they will have three more years with Cárnicas Serrano as sponsor. The food company has been linked to the events since its inception through its athletic club and this last decade as one of its sponsors.

For this edition and subsequent ones, the Valencian company will once again launch the ‘A la meta con Serrano’ program Through which the trainers of the Serrano CA will prepare the official training plans for the half and the marathon that will be sent to the registered runners. Good news for the participants who will continue in the best hands to reach the optimum point on race day.

In 2020, despite the suspension of popular tests, Highlander Not only was in charge of training those enrolled in the Virtual EditionInstead, in May, he made a physical recovery plan to help him get back in shape and get back to running after weeks of confinement.

For Juan Botella, manager of the SD Roadrunner, “counting three more years with Cárnicas Serrano as a sponsor is keeping an old friend by our side and making sure the runners do the right thing before facing the 21 and 42 kilometers & rdquor ;.

For its part, Alex Salvador, Marketing Director of Serrano, has indicated that “andhe sponsorship of the Valencia Marathon and Half Marathon has become a fundamental piece in our brand building process and our mission as a company. We intend to inspire consumers to adopt a healthy lifestyle based on the balance between good nutrition and physical exercise, as reflected in our slogan ‘Eat well and run‘& rdquor ;.