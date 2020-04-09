Mackenzie Dern

The Brazilian Ariane Carnelossi has been removed from the UFC Fight Night undercard on April 25. After the loss, Mackenzie Dern will face Hannah Cifers.

The change was confirmed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani the afternoon of this Thursday.

Dern She made her return to the octagon after a time out after giving birth to her first daughter. Where he lost by unanimous decision versus Amanda Ribas. That loss ended with an undefeated 7-fight. Now, she will have a chance to reverse the only loss of her career.

Cifers comes from a similar situation. The American comes from being knocked out by Angela Hill in UFC Raleigh. That loss ended with a two-game losing streak after losing on his debut in UFC. Hannah You will have a shot at a major victory in your next fight.

UFC Fight Night from next April 25th It will take place somewhere in the world.