Carnage released – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for Venom: Carnage Unleashed, a sequel to the series starring Tom Hardy in the role of symbiote. The clip features an easter egg that has driven Marvel fans crazy, as there is a reference to the late Stan Lee.

At one point in the clip, Eddie Brock can be seen in a store and passing through the magazine section. The most attentive followers have realized that the mythical Stan Lee stars on a cover of one of the magazines.

This is not Lee’s first posthumous cameo in a Marvel production, as he also appeared in Avengers: Endgame as a driver in the ’70s. Wandavision also winked at the comic book legend, as on the license plate of the Wanda Maximoff’s car could be read as the number 122822. This figure made reference to Lee’s date of birth: December 28, 1922.

Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock in Venom: Carnage Freed to face Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. The sequel also features Naomie Harris as Shriek, Carnage’s love interest and accomplice in the original Maximum Carnage comic series. The sequel also stars Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, Sean Delaney, and Larry Olubamiwo. Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) is the director of the film from a script by Kelly Marcel.

Venom: Carnage Released is scheduled to premiere on September 16

Source: However