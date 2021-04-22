Carnage Liberado ‘confirms its theatrical release date

Sony confirmed the Venom: Carnage Freed Release Date, which will hit theaters next summer. Tom Hardy-starring film to debut next June 25, 2021, after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter account with a small teaser. Although a few weeks ago it was rumored that the feature film would arrive on September 17 of this year, Sony keeps the official date and will take a chance on a premiere this summer.

The decision appears to be influenced by the deployment of coronavirus vaccines. While there are countries that have not begun to inoculate their inhabitants, USA progresses considerably. A release scheduled for summer implies that a large part of the population will see Venom: Carnage Freed in theaters in that country.

The Venom sequel will be directed by Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams return, while Woody Harrelson, famous for films like Zombieland and True Detective, will play Carnage (Cletus Kasady).

Sony will have a great closing of the year thanks to ‘Venom: Carnage Released’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

With this, the second half of 2021 will be important for Sony in terms of Marvel movies. After the premiere of Venom: Carnage Freed, the next great feature film will be Spider-Man: No Way Home. The closing of the trilogy starring Tom Holland will hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Added to that, Sony closed major deals with Netflix and Disney to show all his movies – including Spider-Man – on streaming video platforms. While Netflix is ​​guaranteed exclusive premieres From Sony starting in 2022, Disney will leverage services like Disney Plus, Hulu, FX and more to distribute the entire SPI catalog.

Related