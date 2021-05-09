Carmona warns the PSOE that if he fires Leguina and Redondo they will leave the party “20,000 militants and one million votes”

The former councilman and former parliamentarian from Madrid, Antonio Miguel Carmona, has come out this Saturday in defense of the former leaders of his party Nicolás Redondo and Joaquín Leguina, warning that if the PSOE throws them out of training they would go with them “20,000 militants and a million votes”.

“Is it mandatory to vote for the PSOE? Have they turned the PSOE into the CPSU? I have always voted for the PSOE, still not being in agreement at all. For almost forty years I have been a militant and a proxy at the tables. If I had known that it was mandatory, I would have sent the empty envelope to Moncloa for them to fill out, “he said.

Carmona has also indicated that Redondo and Leguina organized a visit from the candidates for a charitable foundation, and only the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, appeared. “That’s why there was that photo. Who should be dismissed as incapable is those who prevented Gabilondo from visiting that foundation. Neither Redondo nor Leguina have ever apologized for any vote for Ayuso. Is the PSOE going to expel the only socialist president of the Community of Madrid? It is better not to insult the intelligence, “he continued.

The lists and the campaign

In that sense, the fact that he was a PSOE candidate for Mayor of Madrid in 2015 has been quite clear regarding the expulsion file open by his party to these two former socialist leaders: “The one who has never voted for the PSOE is the one who has organized the PSOE campaign in Madrid from Moncloa. Can someone from the right, who has never voted for the PSOE, organize the campaign of the PSOE in Madrid? “.

“It has been a lack of respect to the militants. For the first time in the history of the PSOE, since 1879, the militants have not proposed the comrades who go on the lists. They have not even approved the electoral lists. What a shame! With the silence of the lambs of the Regional Executive, except for a couple of cases, they have insulted the entire Madrid socialist militancy “.

For Antonio Miguel Carmona, Ayuso has received the votes, “holding his nose, from socialists who voted for Pedro but who did not agree that that poor singer-songwriter from Iglesias was misgoverning Madrid.” Others because they were against the pact with the independentistas; others refuted the agreement with “the Bildu Nazis.” “According the surveys, 90,000 PSOE voters voted for Ayuso, are they going to expel them too?“Carmona asked the Executive of his training.

The former councilman from Madrid has been provision of the federal leadership of the PSOE “to help them correct a course that, as Felipe González or Carmen Calvo herself says, has damaged us in these last elections.”

He accuses Ferraz’s organization of campaigning for Carmena in 2015

On the other hand, Carmona has asserted that when he ran for mayor of Madrid in 2015 they campaigned for Manuela Carmena from Ferraz. “Is that a reason to expel them? I have the emails from the Ferraz Organization saying that they will vote the Gabilondo-Carmena tandem. When the file is processed against Leguina and Redondo I will take these tests so that the expulsion is broader,” he pointed out. .

With everything and with this, in 2015 the PSOE nationwide sank down, reflects the mayoral candidate, but he obtained the best result of the PSOE of the four great Spanish capitals. “Then came Pepu, who had his right to defend voting for Rajoy a few years before, another occurrence of Moncloa; and in the best moment of the PSOE he obtained the worst result in the history of the PSOE of Madrid,” he added.

“Worse still, in my case they prevented him from being vice mayor when Carmena offered it to me. They prevented the PSOE from governing the City Council for fear that the Madrid Socialists would have a lot of power. Now we would have a socialist mayor and the strongest federation. Is there any reason for expulsion greater than those who prevented the PSOE from ruling ?. I have won all the primaries that I have entered. I am not afraid to vote. My only fear is fools, “Carmona continued.

The also ex-regional deputy has also recalled that Pedro Sánchez said in an interview with Jorde Évole that in the leadership of the PSOE “there were henchmen of the IBEX and no one thought of expelling him “.

“Of course, if the Leguina and Redondo file prospers, I will give them evidence to expel others before. They are going to have to ask for help from San Raimundo de Peñafort, patron of lawyers, “concluded Antonio Miguel Carmona in a statement.