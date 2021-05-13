Carmona: “I’m always ready” – AS.com

Samuel Carmona (4-0, 3 KO) was one of the great victims of the pandemic. He boxed in February of last month and lifted a WBA intermediate belt. That ranked him at number four in that body and opened the doors to contest the Interim WBA World Fly Championship. He was going to do it in front of Luis ‘Nica’ Concepción. Everything was ready for May, but the health situation stopped everything. Carmona signed with Russian promoter Patriot. They have given him the great fights he was looking for, but he must fight them in Russia. It is not a problem for the Spanish, but now it has been slowed down by the entry restrictions to that countrys.

“The pandemic has been difficult, despite this I have not stopped training. I do it morning and afternoon. I’m fine, I’m very excited and I hope to be able to do that World Cup soon. In a very short time I will be boxing again. When people ask me if I’m ready I say the same thing: I always am. I never stop training. The only vacation I have is a week after the fighting“He points out in an interview on the podcast ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’. Despite all the restrictions, Patriot tried to make him box in 2020, but it was impossible.” I took it badly because everything fell, but things happen for a reason. When a door closes an advantage opens, “he adds.

With that philosophy, Carmona continues training and does not put pressure on himself. He is 24 years old and a long time ahead. “I will be world champion. I can’t tell you the date, but my thought is to be. I don’t know if in 3-4 months or a year, but that is my goal. I work every day to achieve my goal. With four fights I am fourth WBA. My journey has been very fast (it was an Olympic diploma in Rio 2016) and I know I am going to achieve it, “he concludes.