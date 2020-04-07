Anitta

Photo:

Mauricio Santana / .

Anitta She dominates the terrain of the urban genre, but she is also one of the most beautiful artists of the moment.

With a great body from Rio that raises sighs, she has earned a place as one of the darlings on Instagram and to show an image in carmine-colored lingerie.

With a spectacular tan, Anitta posed in little clothes and left visions of her own and strangers.

And it is that the interpreter can look sensual using a daring and urban model, or a fine lingerie.

The millions of followers he has on social networks cannot be wrong, he is a sensual bomb.

.