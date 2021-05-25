Carmen Villalobos: “William Levy smells very tasty”

Behind the scenes of “Café con Aroma de Mujer”, its protagonist affirms that it smells “sweet” and strong. Carmen villalobos shares what he would say to his character, and thinks William deserves punishment.

What does Carmen Villalobos smell like?

A “sweetie”, I love to smell “sweet.” I think that all my perfumes smell like that, I am very sweet, very sweet and sometimes they tell me “that perfume is tasty”, but I love to be putting perfume on all the time, but I think that in general I eat sweet.

And William Levy?

Willy always smells super delicious, he is another who also lives putting on perfume, I think, because he smells very tasty! He has a strong personality, I think William does not smell soft, no! Its aromas are always strong.

Behind the scenes, in addition to smell, there is a good sense of humor among the protagonists. “There is going to be one thing in the story that makes’ Lucia ‘very strong, but look, I annoying William said’ Willy, I have spent the whole novel behind you, begging you, doing, you deserve what Lucia is going to do to you, you deserve it, because you have not peeled me in the whole novel! ‘. Then nothing, we laughed and everything ”.

You, what would you have said to your character?

I would have told him not to be silly: “No, no, no, no! Get out of there! Get out of that relationship, you are an intelligent, young, beautiful woman, with all the capabilities to find a super job, to stand alone, to run your own company ”. ‘You don’t need a man next door’, and that is what ‘Lucia’ is going to understand until the last chapter of the novel, (laughs) “.

Ben Affleck never forgot Jennifer Lopez and has shown her by saving this gift, for almost 20 years