The US network Telemundo presented this Tuesday its programming plans for the next months and early 2021, which include the second season of “Intimate Enemy” and a new version of the Colombian soap opera “Café, con aroma de mujer”, with Carmen Villalobos and William Levy as protagonists.

The announcement, made digitally, represents the return of the Cuban actor to soap operas, after a seven-year hiatus, as well as Villalobos’ interpretation of an iconic character who turned his compatriot and colleague Margarita Rosa de Francisco into a star of international stature.

This role also gave the nickname “La Gaviota” to the former first lady Angélica Rivera in the Mexican version.

The project, titled “Café”, will be a co-production with the Colombian network RCN Televisión, which produced the first version and owns the script with which “Destilando amor” was made on the Mexican Televisa, with the stellar participation of Rivera and Eduardo Yanez.

Until now, Villalobos has been the actress that has given Telemundo the most number one rating, with her appearances in “El Señor de los Cielos” and the productions around “Sin sinos no paradise”.

For his part, Levy has so far produced great successes for Televisa, which was his home for almost a decade, with soap operas such as “Sortilegio” and “Triunfo del amor”.

The chemistry of the couple was demonstrated in the movie “The ghost of my girlfriend”, which filmed in the Dominican Republic in 2018.

Although this is the most shocking “remake” among Telemundo’s ads, it is not the only one, as the network reported that it is preparing a new version of “Where’s Elisa,” its successful 2010 soap opera, starring then Sonya Smith and Gabriel Porras. .

The Dominican woman drove many crazy after posing without a bra. Look at the image.

This new version, which they have named “Looking for Frida”, follows the same pattern of the Chilean original and the previous one made in the United States.

The story, created in 2009 and inspired by events such as the disappearance of the English girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal and the 23-year-old Jorge Matute Johns in Chile, revolves around the kidnapping of one of the daughters of a wealthy family.

Telemundo sources told Efe that while “Café” will be filmed in Colombia, everything was ready to begin filming “Looking for Frida” in Mexico in March, until the social isolation norms were imposed to contain the contagions of the coronavirus .

A NEW INTIMATE ENEMY

According to the network, what it has already completed is the second season of “Intimate Enemy”, a successful production that now comes with a radical change in terms of the love story.

Although this time the romance is still present, the protagonist Fernanda Castillo herself revealed to Efe that the love that is explored is brotherly.

“Who can hurt you more than your own brother? What love is more complicated than that of your own family?” Asked the Mexican actress.

Although she had to cancel her concert tour, the reggaeton queen did not lose her inspiration. Watch the interview.

Castillo resumes his character of “Roxana Rendiles”, after his escape from prison. Her brother, “Alejandro Ferrer”, again in the very capable hands of Raúl Méndez, remains more determined than ever to pursue her.

It has already been reported that the Spanish actor Aitor Luna is the heartthrob. The surprise is that much of the action will take place again in prison, this time with the character of Méndez inside it.

THE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUSES

The chain confirmed that it is continuing with plans to begin its association with Mexican actor and producer Fernando Colunga, in the series “Malverde, El Santo Patrón.”

However, the digital presentation of their plans does not make it clear when they aspire to start recording the projects, although in some Latin American countries the actors and the rest of the teams have already begun to receive dates for their return to work.

Is the Divo de Juárez alive? A technology specialist explained whether this video is authentic.

Sources from the Telemundo production department revealed to Efe that the plans are being modified to include many more scenes recorded outdoors, with fewer people and following the rules of two meters away, which leaves an enigma in the expected kiss scenes .

MORE REALITIES AND MANY NEWS

Telemundo also announced a new season of its successful contest “Exatlón”. Although he had to suspend the previous one, because he could not finish the recordings in the Dominican Republic, the company executives are convinced that they will be able to return to the Caribbean country to record the athletic competition again.

“The dome of money” is, for its part, the novelty in this genre. According to the network, it is “the most dynamic competition program in which athletics, ingenuity and teamwork stand out. With two teams of contestants determined to win, heroes will be born and they can win up to $ 300,000.”

The Colombian singer expressed himself about the famous father of his wife, Evaluna Montaner.

Telemundo also presented its news department as one of the pillars of its programming.

Since last year, the network bet on expanding the area and, in fact, former chain president César Conde, was promoted last week to the leader of NBCUniversal News.

Today the chain has a large journalistic team in Mexico, with a large part of the journalists who were part of the Spanish newsroom of The New York Times, and in the United States, with the November presidential elections around the corner from the corner.

.