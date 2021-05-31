Carmen Villalobos: They accuse her of wanting to steal the limelight in ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer’

The Telemundo audience is angry, because They accuse Carmen Villalobos of wanting to steal the role of female protagonist in ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer’… In truth, she is the antagonist, the bad and the interested one in the story.

It is possible that the error or confusion could lie in the promotion that Telemundo made of the telenovela that was based on William Levy and Carmen Villalobos, but the truth is that The female lead is not the famous Colombian from ‘Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso’.

Levy’s heroine is Laura Londoño, who plays the famous ‘Seagull’, who works in a coffee plantation in Colombia, where she will fall madly in love with ‘Sebastián’ (William Levy) … He will leave his fiancee, ‘Lucía’ (Carmen Villalobos), who will fight to recover from the owner of the coffee plantations, not so much for love But out of interest since his family is bankrupt.

But, in promotions, interviews and even on the Instagram account itself, we usually see Carmen much more than Laura. It is possible that trying to save the soap opera with an actress who is better known in the United States and who has been part of other successes of the chain, including her interpretation of Catalina la Grande in ‘Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso’ and ‘Sin Sinos Sí Hay Paraíso’.

WHAT THE PUBLIC SAYS ABOUT THE CONFUSION OF THE LEADING PLAYERS:

stellavelandiavillamize: “She, as always, appearing .. She thinks she is the protagonist…. Hateful !!! “.

cinthyaa0413: “They must publish the main characters, that’s how it was in the people en español magazine, they put Carmen and William, and it must have been Laura and William, they all know each other. Carmen and they know that she is an excellent actress, but at the moment the credit must be, Laura, who is the protagonist…. That is just my opinion”.

upon visit: “If she is not the protagonist because she is the one who goes out with the one that badly ignore the protagonist“.

sil_dho: “Che, are they the couple in the novel or the other actress? Because they only promote Carmen ”.

caroli5837: “What happens is the protagonist is better than this one, I don’t even know her name.”

arlimgil: “A question why so much publicity for her? I say it because she is not the protagonist by @cafeconaroma 🙈 ”.

taticajaramillo: “I love the novel, it’s divine !! But if they should give credit to the protagonist who is a tremendous actress!! 👏 ”.

These are some of the hundreds of comments that you can find in the post that is here below.

This is not the only problem with the telenovela, which has only been released for a week. The most delicate is the bad rating, this is how our shared Armando Tinoco, journalist specialized in soap operas and fiction.

Is that not only has not been able to beat or get close to Univision’s ‘La Hija del Embajador’, but the numbers of viewers are the lowest in many years for that time that ‘The Lord of the Skies’ became the most coveted.