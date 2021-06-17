Carmen Villalobos talks about the health of her husband Sebastián Caicedo after testing positive for Covid-19

Before her thousands of followers on social networks, the Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos placeholder image reported that her husband Sebastián Caicedo tested positive for Covid-19 and gave details of his health.

“A while ago I wanted to tell you these stories because as you well know Sebastián tested positive for Covid and since Sunday he has been very regular, to be honest”, He began explaining.

Villalobos continued to report that, although symptoms have been quite strong, her husband has not presented serious respiratory signs.

“Fortunately, his respiratory part has not been compromised, but it has you have had a lot of chills and your body hurts a lot”, He added.

In addition, he said that Sebastian is already in isolationHowever, she does not lower her guard and hopes that he will get out of this situation soon.

“He is a very strong man, too strong, and for Sebastian to say that something hurts him, it really is hurting him, so he’s in isolation, taking care of himself a lot because at this moment it is what there is to do ”, he expressed.

The actress concluded by delving into her own state of health, which is healthy and without any alert, which is why she was able to continue working on the soap opera ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer’.

“I’m fine. Today they tested me again here on recording, they did two tests, they came out negative. These are difficult moments, but I know that with the hand of God we are going to move forward as a family, “he concluded.