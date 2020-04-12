One of the most followed celebrities in the quarantine is Carmen Villalobos, who thanks to her beauty and outgoing personality publishes the most popular videos on Tik Tok; This time he surprised everyone with a radical makeover.

The Colombian appeared as a tough and sexy reggaeton, with long blonde hair, as well as a strappy top, while wagging her hips to the rhythm of the song “The Gillette”, of Yasuri Yamileth.

With more than 15 million followers in just InstagramCarmen is consolidated as one of the most beloved Latino personalities today. In her most recent publication on that social network, she wrote: “When we can go out, I am sure that we will be better people and we will value even more each hug, each caress, each kiss, each word !!! Happy Easter Sunday my pretty people🙌🏼❤️ ”.

Just eight years ago Rosalía was someone else, and there are photos that prove it.

In a bikini, Irina Baeva kisses from Acapulco

Ester Expósito does her most sensual hip dance to the rhythm of reggaeton!

.